MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A homeowner was hurt in a drive-by shooting that Rutherford County detectives believe was targeted.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said a 63-year-old man was shot in his home on Chadwick Drive in the Blackman community just outside of Murfreesboro. He is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The man reported hearing several shots. He was hit by one bullet.

Detectives are continuing to investigate leads on the suspect in the shooting.