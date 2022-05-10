Rutherford County SRO pays for hotel stay, dinner for 1st grade student, grandmother

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — When a Stewartsboro Elementary School first-grader told his guidance counselor that he and his grandmother were homeless and living out of their car, School Resource Officer Sam Trubee went above and beyond the call of duty to pay for dinner and a hotel stay for them overnight.

SRO Trubee first contacted the Department of Children's Services. They were able to assist the child and his grandmother the next day.

Trubee also contacted the Rutherford County School's ATLAS Program that helps care for homeless children's needs.

“I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and acknowledge SRO Trubee for his outstanding dedication and devotion to his school, county and the community in which he serves,” reported SRO Sgt. John Action.

“In keeping with the highest tradition and professionalism of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, I write this letter of commendation and acknowledge SRO Sam Trubee for going above and beyond his scope of duty, taking charge of a situation and making a positive influence in the life of a child and grandmother struggling with hard times,” Action wrote.