Rutherford County stable owner accused of sex crimes remains in jail

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rutherford County man charged with juvenile sex crimes and accused of abusing horses had his case heard by a judge Monday.

Jason Lancaster has hired a lawyer, and he would like to post bond so he can be released.

But, it appears Lancaster will remain behind bars — at least for now — while awaiting trial.

After his arrest last week Lancaster, who was accused of sex crimes, was locked up on $1 million bond, which is an amount typically reserved for accused killers.

The question and concern for many was: Would that amount be lowered?

For now, the answer is no.

This means Lancaster will remain locked up, which is exactly where Karissa Sue Peel wants him to stay.

"I was one of the people who originally reported him in 2008."

Lancaster was first arrested back then and pleaded guilty to solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape.

Under a plea deal, his record was expunged after four years of probation.

Lancaster then opened a horse stable in Christiana and now he's accused of more sex crimes.

"He should never have been allowed off the sex offender registry list. He should never have been allowed to open a barn where he could groom more than horses," she said.

Lancaster was read the charges in court.

"Sir, you are Jason Lancaster? Yes. You are charged with statutory rape by an authority figure."

That is just one of 10 charges now filed against Lancaster including two felony counts of rape and three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

There also is an ongoing investigation of Lancaster for allegedly abusing several horses in his care.

"Their water source was green sludge. It was literally disgusting and not an adequate water source for any animal," said Jenny Earhart with with nonprofit Premier Equine Rehab.

Sixteen horses were taken from Lancaster's stable — some malnourished and with body sores but no charges yet.

"We are compiling pictures every day and every week, and we've been asked by law enforcement to do weekly updates for as long as we can," said Earhart.

It's possible Lancaster could try posting a property bond using his stable to get out of jail.

But one million dollars is a lot of money, and for now, he's staying put behind bars.

Lancaster's attorney may ask the judge to lower the bond at a hearing next month.

The District Attorney says he will argue against it.