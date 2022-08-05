Rutherford County student killed in auto vs. pedestrian accident

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rutherford County student has died after being hit by a vehicle on the first day of school.

The accident happened Friday morning in Murfreesboro near bus stop on Main Street.

The bus had left the area when the incident happened.

Police are looking for the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma truck who they say may be an important witness to finding out what exactly happened.

No information is being released regarding the student at the request of family.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family, and all those who are impacted by this tragedy,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said. “We respect the work of our local law enforcement as they investigate.”