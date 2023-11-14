Rutherford County students win big in JROTC national competition

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several Rutherford County students won big at a recent JROTC national competition in Fort Knox.

The 2023 National JROTC Raider Challenge Competition was held at the beginning of the month. Blackman High School’s male team ranked ninth in the Nation for the Masters division and their female Raider team placed fourth.

This was a combination of placing in the one-rope bridge building, physical training and cross country rescue, as well as the obstacle course.

Because the girls team ranked in the top, several went on to complete in the National competition placing fourth, which was the highest of any Rutherford County team to ever compete.

Rockvale High’s female team finished sixth overall in the nation and the Rockvale Males finished sixth on the Rope Bridge category.