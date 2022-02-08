Watch
Rutherford County to reopen pandemic rental relief program this week

Posted at 11:43 AM, Feb 08, 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County will reopen applications for emergency rental assistance this week for families impacted by the pandemic.

Eligible households can apply for rent and utility assistance to help avoid eviction starting Wednesday, February 9. To qualify, you must be a Rutherford County resident who was impacted by the pandemic through a "significant life-changing event" and have a monthly household income at or below 80% of the area median income.

The program uses funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021. Since April 2021, it has provided $14.3 million in assistance to 2,169 households in Rutherford County.

For information on how to apply, visit the rental relief program's website or call 615-334-4777.

