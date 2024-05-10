Rutherford County, Wilson County schools remain closed due to flooded roads

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County and Wilson County schools remain closed today due to impassable flooded roads.

According to Rutherford County's Online Road Closure Dashboard, more than 40 roads are closed.

The National Weather Service reported an EF 0 tornado touched down in the county with 80 miles per hour winds and traveled for about 3 miles Wednesday night.

Those are strong winds but flooding was the even bigger problem here with all of the rain that came early yesterday morning.

The school district says even though schools are closed today, extracurricular activities can continue as scheduled and Eagleville School can still have its graduation tonight.

The district also says schools will reach out to let parents and students know the plan for scheduled A-P Testing.

Even though the weather is calmer now, still don't try to cross flooded roads.