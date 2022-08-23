Rutherford deputies still looking for suspect who shot truck on Interstate 24

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired one round into a truck driver's cab on Interstate 24.

The incident happened Aug. 20 at 12:37 a.m. going east toward Chattanooga.

Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the truck driver in a white 18-wheeler was trying to merge lanes because of construction near Almaville Road when the second driver in a dark SUV drove on the shoulder and tried to pass him.

He could not move over because of traffic, the deputy reported. The SUV driver slowed down and fired one round into the cab before moving in front of the truck and driving away.

Authorities said information is needed on the SUV driver.

People who have information may call and leave a message at 615-904-3056.

People may also call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.