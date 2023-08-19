Rutherford County house fire kills one person, injures two firefighters

One person died during a house fire Friday night in Rutherford County. Two firefighters also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Rutherford County officals say crews responded to a structure fire Friday night in the 8000 block of Arnold Road in Christiana.

They say crews arrived on scene to find a home with heavy smoke and fire visible. They were able to search the home and extinguish the fire.

During the search, crews located one victim who had been in the home during the fire. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until a positive identification can be made. The firefighters who were injured were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.