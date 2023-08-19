Watch Now
News

Actions

Rutherford County house fire kills one person, injures two firefighters

Rutherford County House Fire 8/18/23
Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office
Rutherford County House Fire 8/18/23
Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 16:01:00-04

One person died during a house fire Friday night in Rutherford County. Two firefighters also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Rutherford County officals say crews responded to a structure fire Friday night in the 8000 block of Arnold Road in Christiana.

They say crews arrived on scene to find a home with heavy smoke and fire visible. They were able to search the home and extinguish the fire.

During the search, crews located one victim who had been in the home during the fire. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until a positive identification can be made. The firefighters who were injured were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School