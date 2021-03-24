Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Multiple counties expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 16 and up

items.[0].videoTitle
Tennesseans aged 16 and older are now eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Dickson, Rutherford, Montgomery and Williamson counties.
vaccine
Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 08:22:25-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennesseans aged 16 and older are now eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Dickson, Rutherford, Montgomery and Williamson counties.

“We’re excited to announce the expanded eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older,” said LaShan Dixon, director of the Rutherford County Health Department. “The more people in Rutherford County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”

The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for people 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those 16 and older.

“This opens the door for more people to receive a vaccination earlier than expected. We are thrilled to move forward on this important initiative to help our community return to normal day-to-day activities,” said Joey Smith, director of the Montgomery County Health Department. “With the numbers now in from Fort Campbell, we know that at least 25% of our adult population has been vaccinated. This puts us on par with other Middle Tennessee counties. We can surmise that the numbers are even higher because the 25% does not include the number of vaccinations that have been given by local pharmacies through their partnership with the federal government.”

To make an appointment, visit the Tennessee Department of Health's COVID-19 website. For additional assistance, call 866-442-5202 or the Rutherford County COVID-19 call center at 615-898-7997.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast