NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As part of the Ryman's 130th anniversary this year, the Mother Church became an official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame landmark.

The Ryman joins 11 other rock and roll landmarks throughout the country, including Austin City Limits and Whisky A Go-Go.

Of the 334 groups and performers who have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Ryman stage has seen 112 of them grace its legendary stage.