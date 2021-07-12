Watch
Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry hiring more than 100 full-time, part-time jobs

WTVF
A hiring event was held at Ryman Auditorium on Monday, July 12, 2021.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jul 12, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 100 full-time and part-time positions are available at the Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry House.

Ryman Hospitality Properties is hosting a hiring event this week for a variety of job openings including corporate positions, servers, bartenders, line cooks, retail and warehouse workers, security, tour guides, ushers and ticket representatives.

The first event was held on Monday at Ryman Auditorium from 12 to 6 p.m. A second event will be at the Grand Ole Opry at 2804 Opryland Drive on Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Ryman Hospitality Properties said job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with senior leaders to learn more about the company and the open positions. Interested candidates can apply online in advance.

