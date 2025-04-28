Ryman Auditorium offers free pre-show sidewalk concert series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This spring, start your party at the Ryman Auditorium with Sidewalk Sessions. The pre-show party series on the PNC Plaza features free live music, drinks at the outdoor bar, and plenty of giveaways.

The next lineup of artists throughout May can be found here.

Five artists will be playing throughout May. Concerts start at 5:30 p.m.

