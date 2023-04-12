Ryman Auditorium to unveil statue dedicated to Country legend Charley Pride

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music legend and trailblazer, Charley Pride, is getting his own statue on Wednesday at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The bronze statue will join the Icon Walk that features other stars who have paved the way for performers.

Pride spent 50 years in the industry with a lot of accomplishments. Notably he’s credited with helping break color barriers by becoming the first Black superstar within the genre.

The statue will be unveiled at 2:30 p.m. and his wife and son will be in attendance.

Pride passed away in 2020 due to Covid complications. He sold tens of millions of records worldwide and was a three-time GRAMMY award and Recording Academy “Lifetime Achievement Award” winner… with dozens of chart-topping country hits.

Before his passing, he also won Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

His statue will join those of Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe and Little Jimmy Dickens. The statues, sculpted by artist Ben Watts, take one year to create.

The event is open to the public.