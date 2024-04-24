Ryman unveils new exhibit commemorating 70 years since Elvis Presley's Opry performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Elvis has entered the Ryman!

The Ryman is unveiling a new exhibit commemorating 70 years since Presley’s one and only Grand Ole Opry performance at the Ryman in 1954.

I was reading up on the back story of this exhibit and thought y'all might enjoy hearing about this as you get ready for your day.

Did you know that Elvis was apparently very nervous to take the stage at the Opry and the crowd was less than impressed with is rendition of "Blue Moon of Kentucky."

In fact, Presley says the Opry Manager told Elvis to "Go back to Memphis and drive a truck." Of course, seeing Elvis' success, he's refuted those claims.

The new exhibit includes photos, artifacts... and recollections from friends. Tickets start at $35.