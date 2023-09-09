Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Murfreesboro fire station

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — John Iaccheri learned about the idea from a local high school student - a baby box where people could safely and anonymously surrender their newborns.

"Then after looking into it we found out there was already a lot of people supporting this cause, and wanted to bring it to Murfreesboro," he said.

A Safe Haven Baby Box made headlines when a baby was surrendered at a location in Knoxville last May.

"Well it just gives that extra option for parents and people that can’t necessarily care for them for whatever that reason is," said Iaccheri.

The way it works is simple; when the box is opened a silent alarm notifies firefighters and a local hospital. The baby is left in a temper controlled, oxygenated box that automatically locks when closed. But the price tag for the box is hefty.

"The box itself is just under $12,000, but then after all the build-outs and everything into the building with the bricks and everything that has to be put in it's around $18,000," Iaccheri said.

So, Iaccheri set out to collect donations. Within days, enough money was raised for two boxes.

"It’s sad to say that there is a need for that," said battalion chief for Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, Tracy Summar. "But that’s part of the world we live in now."

One of the boxes will be installed in a Murfreesboro fire station. It's the first in the town's history.

"The safety and welfare of that child that is absolutely defenseless and helpless, is paramount to anything else," Summar said.

He believes it's a simple concept that could make a huge difference.

"Ultimately that’s why we’re here, is to save lives and property no matter the age, no matter the situation... and so that’s what we’re here to do," Summar said.

Iaccheri said it could take up to six months to install the baby box after the fire station has been inspected. The goal is to have it ready to go and installed by this spring.

You can help by donating to Iaccheri's efforts for third baby box.