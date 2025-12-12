Safe Surrender event in Davidson County resolves non-violent warrants Friday and Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those in Davidson County wanted on state warrants for non-violent crimes are being given a special opportunity toward a second chance during Nashville Safe Surrender 2025 on Friday and Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 12 and and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 13 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2021 Herman Street, non-violent persons who are ready to accept responsibility can come to the church on one of the two days to receive favorable consideration for surrendering and may be able to go home the same day.

They will be able to speak with an attorney and appear before a judge, all at the church.

“The police department is proud to be a founding member of Nashville Safe Surrender,” said Chief John Drake. “This is a real opportunity for persons to address outstanding warrant issues before the December holidays and eliminate the family stress associated with knowing those warrants exist.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.