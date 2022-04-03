Safety alert in southwest portion of Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Citizens in the southwest portion of Wilson County are warned against a man on foot that is armed and dangerous.

The warning is especially extended to residents in the Vesta Road, Couchville Pike and McCrary Road areas.

Wilson County sheriffs are assisting the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office in locating a Hispanic male who is approximately six feet tall, wearing blue jeans and boots.

The sheriffs warn that if a resident sees a person matching this description, do not approach him or answer the door. Contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office immediately at 615-444-1412.