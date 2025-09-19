Safety Caboose visits downtown to teach trail and railway safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Friday, there is a special presentation to help teach people how to be safe around trains.

It's giving a hands on experience with a safety caboose at the Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville from 9 am to 3 pm.

The Tennessee Central Railway Museum partnered with Tennessee Operation Lifesaver's awareness program and WeGo to bring out the Safety Caboose.

It's a public event with volunteers providing information and handouts for the public.

