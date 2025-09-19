Safety Caboose visits downtown to teach trail and railway safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Friday, there is a special presentation to help teach people how to be safe around trains.
It's giving a hands on experience with a safety caboose at the Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville from 9 am to 3 pm.
The Tennessee Central Railway Museum partnered with Tennessee Operation Lifesaver's awareness program and WeGo to bring out the Safety Caboose.
It's a public event with volunteers providing information and handouts for the public.
Want to learn more about the safety caboose and other safety tips? Watch out full interview in this story for details.
