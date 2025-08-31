Salad kits sold in 25 states, including Tennessee, recalled

Taylor Fresh Foods has issued a recall of its Honey Balsamic Salad Kits after discovering that some packages may contain undeclared sesame and soy allergens. The recall affects products sold in 25 states, including Tennessee and Kentucky.

The problem stems from a packaging error by supplier Latitude 36 Foods, which provided individual packets of dressing and toppings for the salad kits. Some packets mistakenly included Asian Sesame Ginger dressing instead of the intended Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, raising the risk of exposure to sesame and soy.

These allergens are among the most common, along with milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and wheat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The affected salad kits were distributed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia. Packages carry code dates beginning with “TFRS” and “Best If Used By” dates through September 4, 2025.

Consumers are advised not to eat the recalled products and should either discard them or return them for a refund at the place of purchase. As of the latest update, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

For more information, consumers can contact Taylor Fresh Foods at 855-455-0098.

