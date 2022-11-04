'Salute to Veterans in Law Enforcement': Clarksville celebrates veterans with annual parade

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In honor of Veterans Day next week, Montgomery County is celebrating Saturday November 5 with a big parade. They’re expecting thousands to line the streets in support of local vets.

This year’s theme is “Salute to Veterans in Law Enforcement.”

Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. at the courthouse downtown on Third Street. The parade will start at 10 at Austin Peay. More than 100 organizations are participating and all entries will be judged.

Montgomery County has the third largest veteran population in the state with 31,000. Andrew Kester with the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization said this parade not only promotes all the veterans in their community, but shows all active duty service members how loved veterans are – and how many resources there are at home. The goal is for them to call the county their forever home because of all the support.

"As a veteran, it gives me pride. Pride in the organization, pride in the community of how we support our veterans. For those of us that served, it’s just overwhelming pride to see that support," said Kester.

Organizers understand that being able to come to a parade may be difficult for some veterans who are homebound. They’ll be broadcasting the parade on Veterans Day on the Clarksville Cable Network so everyone can see.