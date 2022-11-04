Watch Now
News

Actions

Salvation Army calling for Angel Tree booth volunteers

Salvation Army
WTVF
Salvation Army
Posted at 5:27 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 06:27:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each year, the Salvation Army helps hundreds of families in need and right now, they're issuing the call for helpers!

Beginning Saturday, the organization will need volunteers to sit at booths in area malls and help folks find angels to adopt for the season.

Cool Springs, Rivergate and Green Hills Mall are all participating.

This year shifts are limited to Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday shifts are 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. until the final week when Friday and Saturday evening shifts go to 9 p.m.

You can learn more about volunteering here.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap