Salvation Army calling for Angel Tree booth volunteers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each year, the Salvation Army helps hundreds of families in need and right now, they're issuing the call for helpers!

Beginning Saturday, the organization will need volunteers to sit at booths in area malls and help folks find angels to adopt for the season.

Cool Springs, Rivergate and Green Hills Mall are all participating.

This year shifts are limited to Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday shifts are 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. until the final week when Friday and Saturday evening shifts go to 9 p.m.

You can learn more about volunteering here.