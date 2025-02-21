Salvation Army Nashville sends officers to help Kentucky flood survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed another death in devastating floods seen across the commonwealth.

It now brings the death toll to 15 people. It's said to be the worst flooding the state has had in more than 40 years.

The Salvation Army Nashville is sending officers to affected areas with a mobile feeding unit. It will feed survivors in need and first responders on the job.

The crew will be joining other volunteers already on ground in Perry and Pike Counties. Flood clean-up and hygiene kits will also be on hand.

While there, volunteers will take time to listen to the community and stand by them. This means providing a listening ear, a warm hug or even a prayer because emotional and spiritual care is just as important as the physical care.

This isn't the first time local volunteers from Salvation Army Nashville responded to disaster in Kentucky. Floods in August 2022 left many neighbors in need of help.

Salvation Army Nashville said the best way to help with their efforts is by donating.