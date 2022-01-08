Salvation Army opens overflow cold weather shelter in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time, the Salvation Army has opened up an overflow shelter in Nashville to make sure everyone in need has a safe and warm place to stay.

The facility at the Magness-Potter Community Center on Stockell Street was transformed after the Metro Overflow Shelter on Brick Church Pike was over capacity. Volunteers stepped in to help staff the facility.

"I personally wouldn’t want to be out in the cold, or on the streets ever, so I think it's important shelters are up and fully functional, and have people who are here to help." said Raquel De La Huerga, a volunteer at the shelter.

While the Salvation Army does provide shelter for around 80 people each night, opening a specific cold weather overflow shelter is new. Crews from the organization also help canvass the city, and helped bring in 100 people off the streets Friday.

"What we know is as temperatures dropped last night people decided to come in," said Ethan Frizzell, the Area Commander of the Salvation Army Nashville. "With that record snow and terrible cold, people have come in and they want to settle down and rest. It’s a privilege for us to offer a little respite."

Individuals staying at the Metro Overflow Shelter were bused to the Salvation Army facility. This provided additional space at the Metro facility. The Nashville Rescue Mission and Room in the Inn also provide shelter for people to escape the cold.

The Salvation Army shelter will be open until 9 a.m. Saturday.