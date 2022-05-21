Watch
News

Actions

Sam's Club offering first sampling event since 2021

Sam’s Club Now Sells Heat And Eat Chicken Taco Kits
Copyright AP Photo
<a href="">AP Photo</a>
Sam’s Club Now Sells Heat And Eat Chicken Taco Kits
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 15:21:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sam's Club is hosting its first sampling event since samples were brought back to the store in June 2021.

The tasting event will feature more than double the usual number of samples offered and will include 18 brand-new foods from the store's Member's Mark brand.

Some of the items included in the event:

  • Pineapple Jalapeno Popper Dip 
  • Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Dip
  • Hawaiian Style Chicken Teriyaki
  • Strawberry Lemonade Cake Balls
  • Churro Colossal Cookie 
  • Churro Bar Cake
  • Smoothies + Protein Shakes
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap