Santa Claus is coming to CoolSprings Galleria. Here's when you can visit with the big man in red

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Santa Claus is coming to town.

Shoppers at CoolSprings Galleria can soon visit Santa at his workshop, which can be found on the lower level in the Center Court.

Santa will be at the mall from November 19 through December 24, so there will be plenty of time to visit the big man in red.

"We’re so excited to celebrate the magic of the holidays with our shoppers," said Tori Dean, marketing director for CoolSprings Galleria. "This season will be filled with memory-making experiences perfect for the entire family."

The mall has planned several events with Santa this holiday season.

Each Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., shoppers can bring in their furry family members for pet photo nights.

Different characters will make an appearance on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The schedule is as follows:



November 23: Cinderella and the Snow Queen

November 30: Rapunzel and the Island Princess

December 7: Spider Hero and American Hero

December 14: Ice Princess and Silly Snowman

On December 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., the mall will host a Titans-themed night featuring a Titans Santa, T-RAC and Titans cheerleaders, who will be available for photo opportunities.

A sensory-friendly event for children and families with special needs will be held on December 13 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

During the holiday season, Santa can be found Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To make a reservation and for more information, click here.