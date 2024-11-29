Santa is making stops around Music City and you can meet him!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Santa has been hard at work at the North Pole, but we heard he may be making a few stops around Music City!

Through December 24th, Santa will be at the following locations!

Santa at Opry Mills

To meet Santa at Opry Mills, park and enter at Entry 2, Santa will be waiting in between Coach and Ann Taylor. You're advised to make a reservation in the link above!

There is also a sensory friendly option (December 8) for those who need a little extra care!

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shop, Opry Mills

You can make your free Santa reservation up to 7 days in advance by visiting the link above!

Green Hills Mall

Walk-ups are available to meet Santa, but you're advised to book a timeslot above!

Santa at Cool Springs Galleria

Santa will be available in the lower level of the Center Court and you can make a reservation to meet him through the 24th! "Walk-Ins" are accepted but they cannot guarantee your wait time.

Through December 23, you can visit Santa at the Assembly Food Hall on the Skydeck! He'll be there every Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. and this event is completely free!

On December 14, you can take FREE complimentary photos with Santa during Tee Line's Santa Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.!

Are we missing a spot that Santa is visiting? Let us know at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com!