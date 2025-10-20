Santa's Pub reopens in Nashville to celebrate late owner Denzel 'Santa' Irwin's 76th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved Nashville dive bar has reopened its doors to honor the memory of its founder, who was affectionately known as "Santa" by patrons and family alike.

Santa's Pub, housed in a double-wide trailer, recently welcomed back customers to celebrate what would have been owner Denzel Irwin's 76th birthday. Irwin, who died in September, was the heart and soul of the karaoke bar that became a refuge, stage and home for countless Nashville artists and regulars.

"I think we're still exactly what we were when we started. And that's a karaoke dive bar in the double-wide trailer. We are what he made and we're going to keep it that way," Riley Ricketts said.

Ricketts knew Irwin as his grandfather. The nickname "Santa" came from a childhood moment between Ricketts and his grandfather.

"He's actually called Santa because there's a... So the story goes. And I saw Santa Claus picture with a bunch of kids, and threw a fit because I wasn't in that picture, because I thought that Santa was him," Ricketts said. "And after he explained that it wasn't him, he said he'd be my santa. And that's kind of how we got to this bar."

For years, Santa's Pub has served as a launching pad for many artists who got their start performing karaoke on its small stage. The bar's unique atmosphere, tucked with memories of friendship and family in every corner, created a special community around Irwin's welcoming presence.

Continuing Santa's legacy remains important to the family. While Ricketts helps maintain operations, he credits his grandmother as the true foundation keeping everything together.

"She's real camera shy, but she's the backbone behind all of this. She's the reason that we're still able to keep going. Even if we can't get her on camera, she's the backbone for sure," Ricketts said.

The karaoke continues, the stories live on, and Santa's spirit remains center stage at the Nashville institution that bears his name.

Want to experience Nashville's most unique karaoke venue for yourself? Share your favorite dive bar memories with us and let us know what makes Nashville's music scene special to you. Email kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com with your stories.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.