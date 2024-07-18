Sarah 'Sally' Moore, who tried to kill President Ford, speaks out after Trump assassination attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Like many Americans, Sara Jane Moore watched television coverage of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump with great interest. Unlike all but two other living Americans, she herself once attempted to assassinate a president.

In 1975, she fired at then-President Gerald Ford with the intent to kill him.

Watch her interview with me in the player above.

Now 94 years old, Moore lives in Tennessee. This interview was recorded just hours after the rally in Pennsylvania at which two people, including the gunman, were killed.