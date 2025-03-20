Saturday appointments now available in Middle Tennessee for Real IDs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced on Thursday that it will begin offering additional Saturday appointments at 14 Driver Services Centers across the state for current Tennessee credential holders who want to get a REAL ID.

We looked at the locations in our NewsChannel 5 viewing area. You can make an appointment by tapping here. You will have to select Real ID appointments and not Real ID/Driver's License appointments.

You can go to:



Clarksville Driver Services Center - 220 West Dunbar Cave Road

Columbia Driver Services Center - 1701 Hampshire Pike

Cookeville Driver Services Center - 4600 South Jefferson Avenue

Nashville/Hickory Hollow Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 5216 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Saturday appointments will begin March 22.

Those appointments will continue through the May 7 REAL ID implementation date.

Beginning May 7, all Tennesseans are required to have a REAL ID or other approved federally issued ID, such as a passport, to enter certain Federal buildings, military bases, and nuclear power plants, or to board commercial flights within the United States.

