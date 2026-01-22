Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Saturday, Sunday shows at the Ryman rescheduled due to anticipated inclement weather

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2015, file photo, pedestrians pass by the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Granville Automatic, which began in Atlanta and is now based in Nashville, recently released its album “Radio Hymns.” The title track recounts how the Ryman Auditorium was saved just as it was about to be demolished in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to the anticipated inclement weather the Ryman Auditorium is rescheduling all shows originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

You're asked to hold on to your new tickets as they will be honored on the new dates.

Lookout in your email and social media for information on future dates.

