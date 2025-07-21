Save big on school supplies! Tax-free weekend is coming up in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are always looking for ways to keep a little more of your money in your pocket, so here's a heads up: this upcoming weekend is "tax-free weekend" in Tennessee!

While it falls ahead of back-to-school shopping for most, anyone can take advantage of the savings.

School and art supplies individually priced less than $100 are tax exempt. The same goes for all clothing.

Computers and tablets less than $1,500 are exempt as well.

You don't even have to battle the crowds. You can do your shopping online and still save.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp talked with Emily Cassulo from the Tennessee Department of Revenue about something to keep in mind as you add items to your cart this weekend.

"The shoppers don't have to do a whole lot, it's more on the retailers. We've been doing this for about 20 years so they're used to it, so as long as you are shipping to a Tennessee address that's included, just make sure it's on there and they'll take the tax off."

Here is something else Carrie learned today: diapers, both for little ones and adults, are also tax free this weekend.

You can find a full list of what you can pick up tax free here.

