Save Nashville Pride: Organization hopes to raise over $250,000 by National Coming Out Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Pride is asking for help to secure its future.

The organization, which hosts the Nashville Pride Festival and Parade each year, launched a new campaign.

Nashville Pride leaders say they've had financial setbacks from sponsorship losses, doubled security costs, and severe weather at this year's pride festival.

Now, they are hoping to raise over $250,000 by National Coming Out Day on October 11th, with their "Save Nashville Pride" campaign.

The organization says on top of losing about $270,000 of their sponsorship some just says before the event they also had medical support canceled at the last minute leaving them with a $30,000 bill.

The organization's president says these things combined left them with a gap that no single organization can fix. You can donate on SaveNashvillePride.org.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at eric.pointer@newschannel5.com.