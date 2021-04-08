Watch
SBA Shuttered Venues Operations Grant portal to open Thurs.

WTVF
SBA Shuttered Venues Operations Grant portal to open Thurs.
Posted at 10:07 PM, Apr 07, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Small Business Administration Shuttered Venues Operations Grant portal will open tomorrow, April 8, and venues that qualify can apply on the Small Business Administration’s website by clicking here.

The SBA provides a checklist for venue operators to go through ahead of the opening, and that can be found here.

“I fought hard to get this much-needed grant program into the COVID-19 relief bills that will help save music in Nashville,” Rep. Jim Cooper said. “I am relieved our venues will soon be able to apply.”

