Scalpers Target Fundraiser Featuring Garth Brooks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Bluebird Cafe warned people of their scalping policy after learning that reservations for an upcoming fundraiser with Garth Brooks was being scalped.

The music venue and restaurant is hosting a fundraiser for Alive Hospice on February 1 featuring Garth Brooks and friends.

Reservations are $250, but according to Bluebird officials, seats have been sold through secondary sites for as much as $2,000.

They took to social media to warn people that their tickets will not be honored if they were bought from such sites.