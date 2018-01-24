Scalpers Target Fundraiser Featuring Garth Brooks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Bluebird Cafe warned people of their scalping policy after learning that reservations for an upcoming fundraiser with Garth Brooks was being scalped.
The music venue and restaurant is hosting a fundraiser for Alive Hospice on February 1 featuring Garth Brooks and friends.
Reservations are $250, but according to Bluebird officials, seats have been sold through secondary sites for as much as $2,000.
They took to social media to warn people that their tickets will not be honored if they were bought from such sites.
We have been made aware that reservations are being scalped for our Alive Hospice fundraiser on February 1 with Garth Brooks and friends. We have evidence of these benefit seats being sold through brokers and on secondary sites for as much as $2000, when the original price was $250. This treatment of reservations is against the terms and conditions agreed to by the purchaser. That being said, any reservation that was purchased for resale will be cancelled. The admission charge along with the reservation fees will be refunded to the credit card used to make the reservations.