Scam targeting businesses with deceptive mailer resurfaces across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Business owners should be aware of a scam that's resurfaced in Tennessee targeting businesses with a deceptive mailer.

According to the Tennessee Attorney General, businesses have reported receiving mail that is titled "2022 Certificate of Existence Request", claiming that the businesses are required to pay of a fee for the third-party company to step in and complete the Certificate of Existence paperwork on businesses' behalf.

The mailer also makes it appear that the request is part of the business entity’s registration process.

The Attorney General wants the public to know that the mailer and organization are not affiliated with or authorized by the Secretary of State’s Office in any way.

Businesses are able to obtain a Certificate of Existence in certain circumstances, but they are not required to do so during the business formation process.

A Certificate of Existence can be obtained directly from the Secretary of State’s office for just $20, either by phone, mail or online.

If you're concerned about a letter you've received or want to know more about obtaining a Certificate of Existence, you are urged to call the Division of Business and Charitable Organizations by phone at 615-741-2286 or email TNSOS.CERT@tn.gov.