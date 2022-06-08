Scammers spoofing local law enforcement agency numbers to target Franklin residents

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Scammers are targeting Franklin residents while using the identity of local law enforcement agencies.

How this works is the scammer will spoof the agency's official phone number, which then shows up on the victim’s caller ID.

They usually will claim to be an officer or a deputy with the agency and tell the victim there are warrants for their arrest, but that they can 'avoid being arrested if they will pay their fines over the phone'.

Franklin Police are reminding the public that officers will never demand payment in place of an arrest.

If you receive a call you believe may be part of a scam, hang up and call police.