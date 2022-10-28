Scary chemicals found in Halloween face paint: What you should do instead to complete your costume

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As families gear up for Halloween weekend, you might be thinking about using face paint to complete a costume. However, a new warning might have you thinking twice.

Experts say the real frights are the dangerous chemicals that can be found in some face paint some even include traces of lead and asbestos.

Investigations done by the Breast Cancer Fund and the Environmental Working Group found those chemicals, as well as arsenic, cadmium, and chromium in face paint and costume makeup.

Consumer Reports said even a small amount of these toxins can have dangerous effects on brain development and are linked to certain cancers and other health problems.

Costume face paint is regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but Lauren Kirchner, with Consumer Reports, said these chemicals can still end up on shelves.

“Unlike its oversight of food and drugs, the FDA has very little power to regulate the safety of cosmetic ingredients. The agency surveys products that are already on the market, but it does not approve their safety beforehand," said Kirchner.

So what should you do? Double-check those ingredients, avoid paints with darker pigments because those have been found to have a higher concentration of heavy metals, or make your own! There are plenty of DIY makeup recipes with natural coloring and ingredients. That way you know exactly what you are putting into it.