School Board Says They Will Not Ask Dr. Looney To Step Down

7:01 PM, Feb 26, 2018
47 mins ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - The Williamson County School Board met in a specially-called meeting and announced they would not be suspending Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney.

A crowd attended Monday's meeting in Williamson County.

Board members voted unanimously to approve a statement, saying "...We can not at this time justify asking Dr. Looney to take a leave of absence pending this criminal charge..."

They amended the announcement to clarify that not all school board members watched surveillance video of the incident in question.

 

