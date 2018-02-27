School Board Says They Will Not Ask Dr. Looney To Step Down

Fair
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - The Williamson County School Board met in a specially-called meeting and announced they would not be suspending Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney.
A crowd attended Monday's meeting in Williamson County.
Board members voted unanimously to approve a statement, saying "...We can not at this time justify asking Dr. Looney to take a leave of absence pending this criminal charge..."
BREAKING: in statement, board chair Anderson says they can not justify suspending Looney, that Looney was acting as a school administrator trying to diffuse an escalating situation. @NC5— Jason Lamb (@JasonLambNC5) February 27, 2018
They amended the announcement to clarify that not all school board members watched surveillance video of the incident in question.