School bus delays resolved after Friday's three-car crash on Old Hickory Blvd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday, a three-car crash caused significant traffic delays along portions of Old Hickory Boulevard near the address of 3862 Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police say on Oct. 18 around 2:30 p.m., a Honda was pulling out of a parking lot at 3862 Old Hickory Boulevard attempting to turn left. A Silverado driving at 75 mph hit the Honda as it was turning left. The force of this crash then hit a Ford F250 from behind and projected it forward, causing the truck to run into a utility pole and a brick sign before traveling into a parking lot and hitting two more cars. Witnesses said they believe the truck was traveling over 100 mph — the speed limit on the street is 45 mph.

Injuries

The Honda driver was transported to Skyline Hospital with life threatening injuries. There The Ford F250 driver had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, along with the passenger in the Silverado and the Silverado driver, who both had minor injuries.

School bus delays

We heard from a lot of you concerned about how long it too school buses to get through the area due to traffic, and reached out to Metro Schools to make sure everything is okay. They let us know the last bus was unable to get to the school until a bit after 8:00 p.m., but staff remained with the students and provided meals to them before arrival.

"Teams worked late into the night to ensure students were cared for and transported safely home as soon as possible given the circumstances outside of our control," they shared in a statement.

They were able to ensure each student made it home safely.

Potential Charges

The victim is seeking a warrant against the defendant, the driver of the Silverado, for aggravated assault serious bodily injury and reckless endangerment.