No Kids Hurt In Nashville School Bus Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - No children were injured after a school bus crash in Nashville.
The incident was reported Wednesday morning on Brick Church Pike at Winchester Drive. Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed the bus, from East End Preparatory School, pulled off to the side of the road.
Metro Nashville Police said on scene that a car was traveling on Brick Church Pike when a bus made a left turn from Westchester Drive.
There were kids on board, but none of them were hurt. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
