No Kids Hurt In Nashville School Bus Crash

7:34 AM, Mar 14, 2018
39 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - No children were injured after a school bus crash in Nashville. 

The incident was reported Wednesday morning on Brick Church Pike at Winchester Drive. Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed the bus, from East End Preparatory School, pulled off to the side of the road. 

Metro Nashville Police said on scene that a car was traveling on Brick Church Pike when a bus made a left turn from Westchester Drive.

There were kids on board, but none of them were hurt. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with injuries. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top