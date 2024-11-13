School bus transporting students to Hillsboro High collides with wall on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bus transporting students to Hillsboro High School on Wednesday collided with a wall on Briley Parkway.

According to MNPS, there were three students on the bus and the driver has sustained some injuries.

There were no injuries reported by the students on the bus.

We will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.