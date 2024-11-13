Watch Now
School bus transporting students to Hillsboro High collides with wall on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bus transporting students to Hillsboro High School on Wednesday collided with a wall on Briley Parkway.

According to MNPS, there were three students on the bus and the driver has sustained some injuries.

There were no injuries reported by the students on the bus.

We will update as details come in.

