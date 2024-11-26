School intruder drill goes wrong in Clarksville after 'wrong script' used to tell students, faculty

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An active intruder training drill went awry at a Clarksville middle school after an administrator used the wrong words in announcing the drill.

Families told NewsChannel 5 that the administrator said, "This is not a drill. There’s an active shooter in the cafeteria."

As a result, one class and teacher evacuated to a nearby neighborhood. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools said the school resource officer, additional police and school administrators helped those kids get back inside the school.

"This morning, we had a pre-planned intruder drill that we do quarterly," CMCS Anthony Johnson said. "During the drill, an administrator used the incorrect script to activate the drill. This certainly caused concern for everyone. We deeply apologize for this mistake and the concerns it caused. This should have been a routine drill, but the script used was for an actual emergency not a drill. We appreciate the quick actions of students, employees, families, and law enforcement. We will ensure this never happens again during a drill. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Johnson said there will be an after-action review and retraining to ensure quarterly lockdown drills are conducted per CMCSS’ expectations.

For more information on CMCSS’ Active Threat Plan and lockdown drills, visit the school district's website.

