School of Nashville Ballet opens registration for summer camps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School of Nashville Ballet has announced its 2025 Summer Camp schedule and opened registration.

In addition to camps, Nashville Ballet offers a variety of summer programs for children of all ages, including community classes and junior intensives.

These half-day camps feature unique themes and are thoughtfully curated to nurture their creativity through engaging physical activities and expression.

The programs offer the perfect opportunity for children to explore, dream, learn and play while developing an early appreciation for the arts. Campers will enjoy practicing choreography, creating crafts, learning dance techniques, and discovering the joy of artistic expression.

Each camp includes age-appropriate dance instruction, active play and art projects. On the final day, campers will showcase their experience during a short, in-studio performance for family and friends at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet.

"Learning ballet at a young age not only nurtures discipline and creativity, but it also fosters a deep appreciation for the arts," said Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin. "For every camper, we hope to instill a real appreciation for the beauty and power of ballet for a lifetime."