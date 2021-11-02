Watch
Schools face strict hurdles for mask mandates under new bill

Mark Humphrey/AP
The Tennessee House of Representatives meets Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee's General Assembly is meeting for a special legislative session to address COVID-19 measures after Republican Gov. Bill Lee declined to do so. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 6:12 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 07:12:45-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Newly approved legislation would mean Tennessee schools will have to jump through even more hoops if they want to implement mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The strict new rules are part of a sweeping bill Republicans signed off on in the middle of the night over the weekend as they worked to undermine numerous COVID-19 protective measures.

Lawmakers were willing to back down on measures targeting private businesses after industry groups balked at mask requirement restrictions.

The legislation now goes before GOP Gov. Bill Lee, who has held off on promising he’ll give the bill his signature.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
