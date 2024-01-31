Schools in lockdown for Giles County after incident at University of Tennessee-Southern

PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — Giles County Schools are on lockdown in the city limits of Pulaski because of an active incident at the University of Tennessee-Southern.
Schools within the City of Pulaski limits that are on lockdown:
- Pulaski Elementary
- Bridgeforth Middle
- Giles County High
- Southside Elementary
NewsChannel 5 is working to confirm this incident.
Carrie's recommends:
Remember Davin Lucas? Thanks to his local community, he has a new wheelchair
It's going to be tough to find a better story than this one – it literally brought tears to my eyes. Shortly after Kelsey's first story aired on Davin, I got an email from Permobil that basically said: "Carrie, we've got this." And boy did they! It truly is amazing what this community can do. Big cheers to all who made a difference for Davin!
-Carrie Sharp