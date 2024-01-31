Schools in lockdown for Giles County after incident at University of Tennessee-Southern

PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — Giles County Schools are on lockdown in the city limits of Pulaski because of an active incident at the University of Tennessee-Southern.

Schools within the City of Pulaski limits that are on lockdown:

Pulaski Elementary

Bridgeforth Middle

Giles County High

Southside Elementary

NewsChannel 5 is working to confirm this incident.