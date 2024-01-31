Watch Now
News

Actions

Schools in lockdown for Giles County after incident at University of Tennessee-Southern

Screen Shot 2024-01-31 at 3.43.41 PM.png
University of Tennessee-Southern
Screen Shot 2024-01-31 at 3.43.41 PM.png
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 16:52:37-05

PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — Giles County Schools are on lockdown in the city limits of Pulaski because of an active incident at the University of Tennessee-Southern.

Schools within the City of Pulaski limits that are on lockdown:

  • Pulaski Elementary
  • Bridgeforth Middle
  • Giles County High
  • Southside Elementary

NewsChannel 5 is working to confirm this incident.


Carrie's recommends:

Remember Davin Lucas? Thanks to his local community, he has a new wheelchair

It's going to be tough to find a better story than this one – it literally brought tears to my eyes. Shortly after Kelsey's first story aired on Davin, I got an email from Permobil that basically said: "Carrie, we've got this." And boy did they! It truly is amazing what this community can do. Big cheers to all who made a difference for Davin!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather