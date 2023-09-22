School's 'The Corner Store' gives job training to people of all abilities

ELKTON, Ky. (WTVF) — We've all got stories about our very first job. Those first days on the clock are life-changing. The on-the-job training at one new place has an especially powerful meaning.

The latest store to open in Elkton, Kentucky, is inside Todd County Central High.

In the daily school dismissal time rush, student Michael Hurtt was keeping everything in stock at the Corner Store. The little store inside the school includes school spirit items and snacks for sale.

"Chips. Cookies. Gummies. Beef jerky sticks!" Michael smiled.

Michael knows the star attraction in the store.

"We're serving up slushies!" he said.

The Corner Store just opened at Todd County Central High. Its managers include school transition specialist Mandy Shemwell.

"The idea of the store was brought up by our student council," Mandy said. "We received a grant that afforded us to have the funds to get the store up and going. It allows us to be able to work with our special education students to come in and teach job skills."

Some of the things you see in the store are built by students themselves. Senior Cyrenity Greenwade helps train students of all abilities. It's work where she feels right at home.

"I do, and I feel very happy," said Cyrenity. "I feel glad I could teach somebody what I know."

"Oh, it worked!" said a student, creating a pin.

"And that's what you just made!" Cyrenity said. "You did that yourself!"

"Wow, that's cool."

"You get that skill of working with students on multiple levels," Mandy said.

"This is my first job," Michael added.

It's a job balancing coworkers and inventory, not to mention the bustle of a lot of real-world jobs.

"It gets me prepared by being organized," Michael said.

The newest place in Elkton; The Corner Store is a hit.

"I love it," said Cyrenity. "I love to help."

"All the people of the world, you better come here and get the slushies!" Michael said.