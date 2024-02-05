Score the best seat to watch the Super Bowl in Nashville!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a dramatic playoff, the stage is finally set! The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday!
The big game will kick-off at 5:30 p.m. Central right here on CBS.
Maybe you're wanting to head out on the town for the Super Bowl and if so, we've got you covered!
Watch Parties
Niner's Watch Party
Martin's BBQ Joint at 2400 Elliston Place starting at 3 p.m.
Chiefs Watch Party
Nashville Underground at 105 Broadway
Where else can you watch?
Von Elrod's
Plenty of beer options and half-priced wings starting at 5 p.m.!
Hard Rock Cafe
Watch party begins at 11 a.m. with plenty of food and beverage specials! No tickets required!
Assembly Food Hall
Every TV will of course be showing the game! It's recommended you arrive early as seating goes quickly.
Redneck Riviera
Watch party kicks off at 4 a.m. with VIP tables starting at $177.69.
Corner Pub
Starting at 4 p.m., guests can expect drink specials, beer buckets and more. Tickets start at $36.98.
The Hampton Social
The fun kicks off at 5 p.m.! General admission is free and VIP tickets will run you about $37.
ACME Feed & Seed
The free watch party kicks off at 5 p.m. on the second floor. There will be hot wings, $3 Busch Lites as well!
Marble Fox Brewing
$5 select pours and 1/2 off first beer if wearing NFL gear for your favorite team!
Hosting at home? Here's some great take-out options
Peg Leg Porker:
Build your own nachos for $59.95 and feed up to 8 people! The last day to order is Thursday.
Martin’s Bar-B-Que
You can pre-order for the big game here!
Commons Club
The feast to-go package includes Wings with Carrots, Celery and Ranch, Chicken Tenders, Pretzel Bites with Cheese, Pigs in a Blanket and Loaded Potato Chips!
