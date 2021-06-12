Scripps National Spelling Bee returns; regional champion looks forward to competing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is back, and 209 spellers from all over the country are preparing for their shot at becoming the next champion.

Following the pandemic, this year's competition will have some new elements. Spellers will compete virtually in the preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. The finals will be in person.

Regional champion speller Cross Burgess and his mother talked with NewsChannel 5 about his opportunity to compete.

Elaina Burgess

"I'm for sure excited because it's a big accomplishment for most people. "A lot of people don't have this opportunity and I'm glad that I do," Burgess said.

Cross won this year's Regional Bee here in Nashville at Titan's stadium. He and the rest of his fellow competitors will begin the Preliminaries Saturday at 9 a.m. and will be aired on ESPN 3.