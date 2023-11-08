Scripps News projects Andy Beshear will win another term as governor of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVF) — Scripps News projects that Andy Beshear (D), incumbent governor of Kentucky, is set to win reelection against Daniel Cameron (R) in Tuesday night's race for governor.

Beshear is currently in the lead with 53% of the vote, Cameron trailing at 47%.

Beshear was first elected governor in 2019. He was born and raised in Kentucky and graduated magna cum laude from Vanderbilt University, eventually earning his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. After law school, he worked at an international law firm in Wasington D.C. and met his wife, Britainy.

After years of working in law, Beshear was elected as Kentucky's attorney general in November of 2015. Since becoming governor, he has supported public education, aggressive action on the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding healthcare access and prioritizing god-paying jobs, according to his website.

Cameron is the 51st Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He lives in Louisville with his wife Makenze. He is the first republican to hold office of Attorney General since 1948. He went to the University of Louisville, then graduated from the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law and went on to clerk for a judge. He also worked in D.C. with U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell.

He says he is committed to dwefending the laws of the Commonwealth, advocates for the unborn, has won challenges against vaccine mandates for private businesses and lead the effort to keep churches and houses of worship open during the pandemic.

#BREAKING: Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) will win reelection. @ReedReports pic.twitter.com/CijINFl15R — Scripps News (@scrippsnews) November 8, 2023

Votes are still being tallied, with 120 counties in total and 3,484,827 registered voters. The final results are not official until the race is over and all votes are accounted for.